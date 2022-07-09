World Will Know The Tamil History After Ponniyin Selvan 1: B. Jeyamohan

Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan 1 is all set to hit the theatres this September 30. On Friday, the makers released the first teaser of the epic and it received over 55 lakhs views within a day. The teaser launch was held in Thanjavur where Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and director Mani Ratnam were present.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Karthi said, “We will fall asleep if we talk about history class. I will sleep without realizing it. Let’s observe for a while. We will get to know a lot about history. Even though I know that we call ourselves Tamilians, we don’t know a lot about the Tamilians.

“But in this film, we know what our forefathers did. Without reading history, history cannot be made. Mani Ratnam is giving this film to the next generation. The experience of working in this film is not always available,” the actor said.

Further Jeyamohan, one of the writers, said, “There is no chance of knowing the Cholas outside of Tamil Nadu in India. Mani Ratnam’s team will fix the error. We should be the voice of Cholas’ pride to the world. We wrote this story as a film.

“Our children know American history and European history. But they are unknown about our history. After the release of this film, the history, culture, and place of life of Tamils will be known to all,” he added.

The upcoming Tamil language period action drama has been directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The film is based on the first of two cinematic parts of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film has been written by Mani Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered among the most expensive projects ever made in Indian cinema. The star cast includes Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj.

The movie will hit the theatres in five languages Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Viewers are quite excited about the movie.

