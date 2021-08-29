World's Highest Altitude Movie Theatre Opened in Ladakh

A newly launched mobile digital movie theatre in Ladakh has made history as the highest theatre in the world. The inflatable theatre has been established at an altitude of 11,562 feet at the Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh. Actor Pankaj Tripathi was one of the guests who inaugurated the theatre. Bollywood film Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and the short film Sekool were screened for the army at the theatre.

News agency ANI repoted, “Ladakh | To bring cinema watching experience to most remote areas, a mobile theatre, situated at an altitude of 11,562 ft, was introduced in Leh. ‘It offers affordable tickets & has several facilities. Seating arrangement is also good,"says Mepham

Otsal, National School of Drama.’

During the event, actor Pankaj Tripathi praised the initiative. “For someone like me who belongs to the film world, this comes across as such a unique and different means of film exhibition. Having a concept like this, that too in a gorgeous location such as Leh, is incredible. I have been shooting in Leh and I have come across such amazing talent here. Through Picturetime’s inflatable travelling theatre, people here won’t just get access to the latest films, but it would also create wonderful opportunities for the talented people of Ladakh," he told Livemint.

