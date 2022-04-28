Worldwide Records Signs Music Director Arya Sharma For Their Next Venture

Bhojpuri industry’s well-known music company Worldwide Records is on a roll and is announcing a series of upcoming movies. The music company is regularly adding talented individuals to its team. This time, it is music director Arya Sharma. Ratnakar Kumar of Worldwide Records announced the same on Instagram.

“Signed Music Director Arya Sharma for New Movie. Directed By Parag Patil Co-Producer Kuldeep Srivastav…Produced By Ratnakar Kumar,” he wrote.

He shared a photo in which music director Arya Sharma, director Parag Patil and co-producer of the film Kuldeep Srivastava posed for the camera.

Fans appreciated the move and congratulated the team. The post garnered 703 likes also.

Recently, the music company signed director Aamir Siddiqui for a new film.

“Signed Director Aamir Siddiqui for a New Movie. Shoot starting in shoon with new Concept,” the Producer captioned the post. He also shared a photo with the talented director.

On this occasion, Aamir Siddiqui thanked Ratnakar Kumar and said, “It is my good fortune that I am associated with this company as there is no better company in the Bhojpuri industry than Worldwide Records. The company has been continuously producing the best cinema, which has changed the image of the industry, thank you very much sir for recognising my talent.”

Aamir Siddiqui’s last venture was Arjun. The movie was released in November 2021. The film was co-directed by Subir Sinha. The music for the movie was composed by Anil Anjana and Anil Yadav. The cast of the movie includes Mayur Kumar, Shreya Mishra, Alok Sengupta, and Glory Mohanta.

On April 27, Worldwide Records released the music video of Bhojpuri singer Shivani Singh.

The makers announced the video with a caption, “Shivani Singh’s foot-tapping number Saya Dole is out now. Don’t forget to watch it Feat. Mahi Srivastava. Only On Worldwide Records Bhojpuri.”

