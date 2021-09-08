Worried About Saira Banu's Health, Dharmendra Shares Old Video, Prays for Her

Saira Banu, the Bollywood actor and wife of late Dilip Kumar, was unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. Her sugar level and blood pressure were rising, and she was also facing difficulty in breathing.

On September 5, though, she was discharged from the hospital and brought back to her residence. Apart from her fans, actor Dharmendra, who is also a family friend of Banu, is worried about the veteran actor’s health. Recently, on Twitter, he asked the fans to pray for Saira’s health. He also attached an old video in his tweet.

pic.twitter.com/o5DWOQvNTB. Huma, aap ke pyaare iss clip se kuchh pyaari yaadein taza ho gain.. but sad to say , Saira is unwell. She was In icu .Pray 🙏 for her fast recovery …— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 7, 2021

“Huma, aap ke pyaare iss clip se kuchh pyaari yaadein taza ho gain.. but sad to say, Saira is unwell. She was In ICU. Pray for her fast recovery," Dharmendra wrote on Twitter.

The actor has expressed concerns over Saira’s health in the past as well.

Earlier, talking to ETimes, Dharmendra said that he spoke to Saira over the phone a few days ago. Saira returned his missed call, he said, adding he was unable to reach her the first time and then she returned his call. Saira told Dharamendra that she was not keeping well. He also said that he did not ask much, but it can be understood how she must be feeling after her husband Dilip Kumar’s demise. There must be a feeling of emptiness everywhere.

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021. He was not keeping well owing to age-related ailments.