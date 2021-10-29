'Worried' Shah Rukh Khan's First Reaction to News of Son Aryan Khan Getting Bail in HC

Amid news reports claiming how mood was grim at Mannat during the three weeks time period when Aryan Khan was in Arthur Road Jail for his involvement in drugs case, fresh details of how Shah Rukh Khan coped during this difficult time have surfaced.

After HC granted bail to Aryan Khan on Thursday’s hearing, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented him during the past three days, shared with NDTV how Shah Rukh was “very, very worried" for his son. Rohatgi shared that Shah Rukh was having ‘coffee after coffee’ and did not take proper meals due. He also added that SRK made notes to help out the legal team representing his son.

Rohatgi recounted about SRK’s condition, “He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I’m not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father’s face last time I met him."

Twice earlier in lower courts, Aryan’s bail had been refused and the 23-year-old has spent 25 days in jail.

Asked how traumatic this whole period was for Aryan’s parents, Rohatgi said, “Unfortunately, they had lost in the lower court. So it came to the High Court and one month has gone by. And the parents were very, very worried. That is why they were taking a very great interest in the case".

Shah Rukh, he further said, “had given up all his professional activities". “And he was very much available at all times. He was in fact making notes to help his legal team," Rohatgi told the news channel.

Aryan’s bail has been granted on Thursday but he will only walk out of jail when a detailed court order is released. It is expected he may return home on Friday or Saturday.

