'Worth More Than Oscar': Major Actor Adivi Sesh on Medal From Black Cat Commandos

Actor Adivi Sesh-starrer Major, which is based on the true story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was screened for 312 commandos and their families recently in Mumbai. Adivi Sesh, who plays Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was honoured with an honorary medal by the Black Cat Commandos for his compelling performance in the film.

The actor also took time to comment on how the medal is worth more to him than an Oscar award. Adivi Sesh said, “We showed the film to the National Security Guard in Mumbai where 312 commandos and their families watched the film. When the film ended there was complete silence, they asked me to come to their headquarters and when I got there, they gave me this medal on behalf of the Black Cat Commandos. This to me is bigger than any Oscar. So, I believe we have a winner with Major.”

The actor, who has been travelling the country for special screenings of the film, has left audiences in tears and received standing ovations for his compassionate and moving portrayal in the film. The movie pays tribute to one of the country’s greatest heroes.

Major has been a topic of discussion around the country. This much-awaited film is hitting the theatres on Friday, June 3. Before this, a special screening was organised in several parts of the country via BookMyShow, in which ordinary people were able to participate.

The crowd was so enthralled by this film that even the special screenings were sold out. Not only that, but the film’s ticket price has been significantly cut in Visakhapatnam.

