KGF fame Yash celebrated his 37th birthday with his friends and family in Dubai on January 8. A bunch of pictures on social media went viral from the celebration. The actor has now returned to India from his long vacation. Before he jetted off to celebrate his birthday, the actor promised his fans that he would make it worth the wait. And looks like he kept his promise! On Friday, the actor met his fans who were waiting outside his residence in Bengaluru.

The video and picture making rounds on the internet show Yash interacting with his fans and clicking pictures with them. A huge line of fans can be seen forming on the road outside his residence just to meet the actor. Yash also had one on one interaction with fans, some of them even showed the actor the scrapbooks made by them.

The actor can be seen in a simple white tee and black shorts, during his meet-and-greet moment with his fans.

Yash dropped a post dedicated to his fans on Instagram. Calling the fans his “strength," the actor thanked them for showcasing their “love and affection” throughout and especially on his birthday. In the letter, Yash revealed that he is not a “birthday person," but upon witnessing the enthusiasm of fans on his special day, his day becomes even more special.

The excerpt from the letter read: “This year on my birthday, I won’t be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, and every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash."

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which was a sequel to KGF. The second instalment starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Yash is yet to announce his next project. According to media reports, there are talks that producers are currently considering KGF star Yash for the role of Raavan in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here