'Would be Better if...': Fans Lambast Marathi Show Maha Minister For This Reason

Netizens have slammed the makers of Maha Minister, the new season of the popular Marathi reality show Home Minister, for announcing Paithani Saree worth Rs 11 lakh as an award for the winner of the show. In a recently released promo, Maha Minister’s host Aadesh Bandekar revealed that the winner of the show will receive Rs. 11 lakh worth of Paithani saree with original gold Zari border and diamond embossed on it.

The promo of the show, which was uploaded on Zee Marathi’s Instagram page, has a spate of comments where netizens expressed their displeasure over the idea of giving a saree worth Rs 11 Lakh to the winner.

“It would be better to give a simple sari to 11 lakh poor women than to give 11 lakh Paithani to 1 person," read a comment.

Expressing displeasure over the show’s award, another user wrote, “11 lakh ki Paithani pehanke kisko dikhana hai. Use the money where it is needed. People need money now. In many villages, people don’t have water to drink. People are suffering because of it in the summer season and why are you guys showing off Paithani."

A user also expressed her concern asking what if someone stole the Saree. She remarked, “Oh My god! What if the saree gets stolen? What if the person who was wearing the saree gets attacked by someone."

Someone advised Aadesh Bandekar to give the cash prize of Rs 11 lakh to the winner so that they can buy a Paithani saree of their choice. The user commented, “We don’t want 1 Paithani of 11 lakhs. Instead, Give us 11 lakhs, and we will buy Paithani saree the way we like."

Earlier, Talking about the show Aadesh told ETimes that he was so happy that his show Home Minister had been entertaining everyone for the past 18 years. He said the show did not stop shooting even during the lockdown and it tried to provide the best entertainment to its audience.

Adesh also said that the new season of the show will be more entertaining.

For the unversed, Home Minister has completed 18 years since it was first aired in 2004. Home Minister’s new season is titled Maha Minister and will air on Zee Marathi from April 11.

