Malayalam actress Samyukhta Menon has often come under the radar of social media users, who claim that she bears a striking resemblance to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In Samyukhta’s social media posts, netizens leave no stone unturned to compare her with the Yashoda actress. Samyukhta, who will next be seen in director Venky Atluri’s Vaathi, has reacted to the constant comparisons with Samatha. In an interview, the 27-year-old revealed that she would have been happier if people compared her acting skills to Samantha’s and not just her looks.

“Even a few people said that I look like Samantha. But, I would be happy If someone says I act like Samantha," said Samyukhta. Take for instance, in the following picture, Samyukhta can be seen dressed in a rustic mustard-coloured saree. She teamed up her attire with a heavily-embellished, golden blouse and statement golden jewellery.

No sooner had the picture surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to draw comparisons between her and Samantha. “Samantha is that you?” joked one user. “U r looking like sam,” quipped another. “Looks like Samantha,” pointed out a third netizen, tagging the Theri actress in the comments.

Here’s a picture of Samantha, wearing an almost similar golden saree, that will make you think that both actresses heavily resemble each other:

Not so long ago, Samyukhta hit the headlines after she dropped her surname, Menon. Elaborating on her decision, while speaking with the media, she shared, “I asked everyone not to use my surname. I don’t believe in someone identifying me with a caste. I feel it to be a separation. I speak humanity and want to be progressive. I don’t want to project that I belong to a privileged section.”

Samuykhta’s upcoming film Vaathi stars Dhanush in the lead role. The film is produced collaboratively by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments. The coming-of-age action drama is slated to hit the silver screens on February 17. Coincidentally, Vaathi is headed for a release on the same date as Samantha’s mythological romance drama Shaakuntalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here