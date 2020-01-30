Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Would be Quite Happy to Never Return: Linda Hamilton on Her 'Terminator' Future

Linda Hamilton came back to the 'Terminator' franchise with Tim Miller-directed 'Dark Fate', which also featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes and Gabriel Luna.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Would be Quite Happy to Never Return: Linda Hamilton on Her 'Terminator' Future
Image of Linda Hamilton, courtesy of Instagram

Actor Linda Hamilton says she would like to believe that her future in the "Terminator" franchise is over in the wake of the dismal performance of the latest entry "Dark Fate".

The actor, however, is open to working on a project in the franchise if it is made on a smaller budget.

"I don't know. I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake. Today's audience is just so unpredictable. I can't tell you how many laymen just go,

'Well, people don't go to the movies anymore.' That's not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody's mouth."

"It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done. But, if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes," Hamilton told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 63-year-old actor came back to the franchise with Tim Miller-directed "Dark Fate", which also featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, and Gabriel Luna.

However, the film, produced by James Cameron, turned out to be a major misfire as it collected USD 261.1 million against its USD 185 million budget.

The critical reviews were also polarised, with some praising the action and the performances in the film, while others criticising its story and plot twists.

