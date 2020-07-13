Would Have Liked Kunal Kemmu To Be A Part Of It: Lootcase Director On Press Conference Snub

Kunal Kemmu’s film Lootcase is part of the seven films that will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, however, the actor was not invited to the live launch event that took place online recently.

Kunal, along with Vidyut Jammwal whose film Khuda Haafiz's digital release was also announced at the same virtual press conference, took an indirect dig at the streaming platform for not giving representation to their respective films and not inviting them to the panel, which saw Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan in attendance.

“Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap),” Kunal had tweeted soon after the press conference ended.

Now, Lootcase director Rajesh Krishnan, who is making a directorial debut with the Kunal Kemmu-starrer, has spoken out about his film being snubbed by Disney+ Hotstar in the virtual press conference.

"As a debutant, I would want the stars and moon for my film. Especially for a film I co-wrote and directed. And what better platform than Disney Fox can one ask for? We’ve waited for a long time to do this film. So I don’t know why we weren’t given any representation on that said Zoom conference. I would have very much liked Kunal to be a part of it. The fact is, a small film like ours needs all the love and promotion in the world. And I have heard this so many times from the studio executives that they love the film. So while we might not like what has happened, we will respect their decision, because in my heart I do believe the film is as important to them as it is to us," Rajesh said.

"I don't want to be diplomatic about this, but the truth about it is that those are clearly the divisions and that's how we have deemed this job to work out. Imagine the alternative-- 'They would have come and told me how to direct the film and we are telling them how to go out there and distribute the film. Would that have been a good product? Maybe, there'd be a point when I produce my own films and figure out how to distribute them but till the time I have to look up to these guys..."

Lootcase also features Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Rajesh's Soda Films Productions, the plot of Lootcase revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money.

Talking about the same, Rajesh said, "It's a comedy thriller. The idea of the film came from real-life experiences. I like to draw from real experiences as well as reality. My co-writer Kapil Sawant has grown up in a chawl in Dadar, so the environment and the world that they are depicting in the film are kind of accurate. There's a certain amount of contemporary writing also."