‘Would Like to Produce But not Act in it’: Mahesh Babu on Father Krishna’s Biopic

Mahesh Babu has been dominating headlines for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and his debut production venture Major. The trailer launch event of Major was held on Tuesday during which Mahesh Babu talked about his father filmmaker and actor superstar Krishna’s biopic.

Talking about Krishna’s biopic, Mahesh Babu said that he didn’t wish to act in it. Instead, according to Mahesh Babu, he would love to produce that biopic. Mahesh Babu also said that Krishna Garu is like a god to him.

Mahesh Babu also said that he was delighted about his good form. The Universal Star said that in the last 4-5 years, all his films have turned out to be blockbusters. Mahesh Babu promised to deliver more entertainment to fans.

The trailer launch of Major was immensely successful. Major will release on June 3 this year. It is based on the life of late major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Major Sandeep was bestowed posthumously with Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award on 26 January 2009.

RELATED NEWS Mahesh Babu Pens Birthday Note for His Makeup Artiste Pattabhi

Major is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Adivi Sesh has penned the story, while Abburi Ravi has contributed to the dialogues of this film. Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Adivi Sesh, Revathi, Saiee Manjrekar comprise the stellar star cast of this film. Major is bankrolled by A plus S movies, Adivi Entertainment and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Besides this film, Mahesh Babu is also gearing up for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which hit the theatres on May 12. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram. The excitement for Sarkaru Vaari Paata has doubled after its review by Umar Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board.

Umar Sandhu applauded the film, especially praising Mahesh Babu and his on screen chemistry with Keerthy Suresh. Besides these two actors, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Duy Beck, Amit Shivdas Nair, Ilez Badurgov and others feature in important roles in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.