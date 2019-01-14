English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Would Love to Work with Steven Spielberg: Bigg Boss 12 Runner-up Sreesanth
The cricketer-turned-actor said in 2019, he had his hands full as far as his acting career is concerned.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
Panaji: Former India cricketer and actor S. Sreesanth, who has featured in the recently released Cabaret, on Monday brushed aside mockery about his stated ambition to work with acclaimed Hollywood director Steven Spielberg.
He said people had also mocked him in the past when he was aspiring to play for the Indian cricket team, when he was in the Kerala Under-19 squad.
"I did say I want to work with Steven Spielberg. Yes, because my dreams are... If you ask my friends, they would tell you that when I was in Under-19, if someone asked me what I want to do, I had said, 'I want to play for the country'... and they would have laughed," the former India pacer told reporters here.
"I already did two Bollywood movies, I did Southern movies, and I would love to work in Hollywood," he said.
The banned cricketer, who is looking to acting as a career, also said he would be enrolling at the well-known New York Film Academy to fulfil his Hollywood goal, adding he looked forward to acting gigs on English-language series on Netflix or Amazon.
"I would love to work with him (Spielberg). I would love to start in some English series on Netflix or Amazon or wherever. But I will go to the New York Film Academy to help improve my acting skills," Sreesanth said.
The cricketer-turned-actor also said in 2019, he had his hands full as far as his acting career is concerned.
"My movie 'Cabaret' has released and is doing extremely well. My Kannada, Tamil, Telugu film, 'Kempegowda-2', is releasing in March first week. I am doing a Marathi movie which is going to be on floors in February. I am doing another Kannada project. I have two Bollywood (films) lined up," he said.
