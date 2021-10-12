Would Sara Ali Khan Survive in The Squid Game? Watch Her and Kusha Kapila Explain

Sara Ali Khan is known for her funny antics on social media, especially her self-penned poems and shayaris. Lately, the actress has been obsessed over Netflix’s Korean series, Squid Game. The 26-year-old wanted to find out what would happen if she were in the game. She collaborated with social media influencer Kusha Kapila for a fun reel on the popular show. In the latest reel shared by Sara on Instagram, she along with Kusha is seen enacting a mock episode.

They are playing the Red Light Green Light game, as seen in the show. The game requires the contestants to not move when it says Red. The individual, who is caught moving gets eliminated, in other words, killed on the show. The video opens with Sara and Kusha making a run when a giant doll appears. They come to a halt in hope of surviving. Just then, Kusha channels her inner paparazzi and provokes Sara to say signature namaste. Sara, who is known to greet paparazzi with namaste, falls for Kusha’s request. She keeps herself calm and composed but eventually cannot resist bowing down with folded hands. The giant doll notices the movement, and Sara ends up getting disqualified

Sara captioned her video, “If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On her Instagram stories, Kusha revealed the inspiration behind the act. She tagged the video and wrote, “Hundred percent inspired by Saumya Sahni’s Sara reel and thank you Sara Ali Khan for being such a sport.”

In a follow-up update, Kusha wrote, “Saumya Sahni did it first and then we just had to continue the signature step. Waiting for Sara Ali Khan to beat this rhyme.”

Squid Game is a survival drama that was released internationally last month. The nine-episode Netflix series tracks the story of a group of cash-strapped contestants, who fight their way through a few games to survive and win a grand prize.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.