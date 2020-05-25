MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Would You Like a Slice': Arjun Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Katrina Kaif with a Pic of Mango

Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif/ Instagram

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of mango trolling Katrina Kaif. Taking it sportingly, here's how the actress responded to it.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for trolling his friends from the industry on social media. In his latest post, he has taken a jestful jibe at his actress friend Katrina Kaif.

The Gunday actor has shared a photo of mango and captioned it as “Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ?”

Replying to the actor, Katrina took it sportingly and commented on the pic by writing, "Yes pl I would like a few slices." (sic)

For the unversed, Katrina has been endorsing a brand of the same name.

On the acting front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s epic war film titled Panipat. In the movie that hit the theatres last year, he was paired opposite Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s black comedy Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. He has been paired opposite actress Parineeti Chopra in the movie.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The action-drama, which hit the screens in November last year, was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff were also part of the project.

She will next be seen in the movie titled, Sooryavanshi. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and the titular role will be played by actor Akshay Kumar.

