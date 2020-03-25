Wouldn’t Ever Cheat My Viewers, Says ‘Special Ops’ Villain Sajjad Delafrooz

Actor Sajjad Delafrooz is fetching attention as mastermind criminal Hafiz Ali in the web show Special Ops. Earlier, he played the bad guy in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

He was a model in Dubai before starting his journey in Bollywood. “Sometimes you have to wait for the right characters, and in my case, I was lucky as the wait was worth it,” says Sajjad.

He was noticed while playing a doctor in Neeraj Pandey’s Baby (2015). “I auditioned many times for Neeraj ji before getting a role in Baby, but I recently got to know that those tests never reached him. Ironically, for Special Ops, I only tested once,” says Sajjad.

He continues, “It is difficult for a director to look at you as an actor when they know you as a model. I faced a lot of rejections initially. That rejection brought in a lot of maturity and patience in my performance. Having come from no school of acting, I decided to patiently wait for the right opportunities.”

So, how was it to work for Neeraj Pandey after five years? “This was one of my first roles, for which I didn’t have to prepare at all. I totally relied on Neeraj’s guidance.”

With Tiger Zinda Hai and Special Ops, you seem to have a particular liking for spy thrillers? “OTT platforms have opened doors for a lot of good performances and intense characters. And the viewers are really liking the spy thrillers. Nothing is more gratifying for an artist than the appreciation for his work. I wouldn’t ever cheat my audience who invest their valuable time in my performances.”

