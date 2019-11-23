Take the pledge to vote

Wouldn't Have a Second Movie If I was in Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Place, Says Taapsee Pannu

During a question answer session on Neha Dhupia's Chat show, Taapsee took Anil Kapoor's son Harsh's name when asked who wouldn't have gotten a second chance if they weren't a star kid.

News18.com

November 23, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
Wouldn't Have a Second Movie If I was in Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Place, Says Taapsee Pannu
Apart from being a self-made actress, Taapsee Pannu is also known to not mince words when it comes to speaking her mind. On Neha Dhupia’s chat Show No Filter Neha, the actress did just what the show’s title asks one to do.

One of the questions asked was 'Who would have been nowhere if she/he didn’t have famous parents' and Taapsee replied took the name of Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan. She further added, “Whatever I have seen of him till now, I think it would have been pretty  difficult to get a second film after a not so appreciated debut. If I would have been in his position, I wouldn’t have got a second film," she said. Taapsee has always being vocal about Nepotism in the Bollywood, and stated that she is proud to be an outsider.

Next, Neha asked her to name someone who needs a new stylist and Taapsee took Urvashi Rautela’s name saying, "I think she has got a great body, I would love to see better clothes and not just the kind that show only the body.”

The next question in the game was to name the worst co-star and Taapsee played this one smartly too. She praised two actors in the guise of being ‘worst’. The two actors were her Judwaa 2 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and her Manmarziyaan co-actor Vicky Kaushal. 

"She (Jacqueline) has so freaking hot body because I was struggling to match up to her in Judwaa 2. I was just like I just hope that I don’t put myself to shame,” she said. On Vicky, she said, “I am always so conscious that I should not lose out to him in a scene because he is just so good."

