Wouldn't Have Married Jasleen Matharu Even if I was 35, Says Anup Jalota

Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's marriage pictures from their upcoming film, Ye Meri Student Hai, went viral creating a stir and leaving fans wondering if the two got married to each other.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Anup said, "I have been paid very well to act in it. I am not doing this film to clear people's doubts. When I have not been in love with Jasleen, how can I marry her? And let people speculate whatever they want. I am not going to scream and drive my point home. So, I am clear that I have done this film to only earn good money. Anything wrong with that?"

He added he wouldn't marry her if even he was younger, "I wouldn't have married her. Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn't have been appreciated in my family culture."

For those uninitiated, Anup and Jasleen had participated on Bigg Boss 12 stating that the two are a couple. They continued with their fake love story inside the Bigg Boss house. However, post Anup's eviction he addressed that they are not in a relationship and it was a cooked-up story by Jasleen.

Later, Jasleen also accepted that they were not in a relationship. And that they simply have a master-student relation.