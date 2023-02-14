Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal in June 2021, uploaded a heartwarming video recalling their best moments. The actress remembered her late husband as today, February 14, would have marked their 24th wedding anniversary. She shared a clip on her Instagram handle with a montage of some happy and precious moments. The reel concludes with a note that read, “Happy Anniversary Raji”.

The touching video captures the couple smiling, hugging, kissing and posing for the camera. “Would have been 24 years today,” Mandira Bedi wrote along with the post. Fans and celebrities in the comment section showed support. Close friends Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Maanvi Gagroo, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tahira Kashyap, Gaurav Kapoor and Satyadeep Misra among others reacted with red heart emoticons in the comment section. Even Smriti Irani showered love on Mandira. Gul Panag wrote, “Big hug”. Mandira’s best friend Mouni Roy too left a comment saying, “Sending you a big tight hug.”

Check out the post here:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mandira Bedi opened up about how she coped with her husband’s death. She said, “Losing somebody very close to you, your life partner, is a life-changing experience. You can either sink or swim after something like that, and I choose to swim. I have no choice. I have two young children, and I have a family to take care of. So, I’m choosing to swim."

Mandira Bedi tied the knot with Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999. On June 30, 2021, Raj passed away due to cardiac arrest. Mandira and Raj share two kids, a son Vir and a daughter Tara.

Mandira Bedi is one of the popular names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her stint in a show titled Shanti. For years, she has donned several hats ranging from acting, hosting, presenting and much more. Talking about her work, the actress is known for her work in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, the television series 24, and The Tashkent Files to name a few. Mandira is all set to make a comeback with a reality show titled Cricket Ka Ticket. She also has Jai Mahabharat and Alibaug in her pipeline.

