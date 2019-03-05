Would've been an Honour to Play Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Says Mahesh Babu

Popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who is producing the real-life war hero biopic Major, says he would have loved to play Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life while rescuing many hostages during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. But he is happy to have actor Adivi Sesh on board for the part.Excerpts from the interview:First of all, I am not an active producer. Our production house GMB Entertainment is managed by a very efficient team. Having said that, let me say I love cinema and all forms of it. Some stories need to be told and not all can have me in them.It would have been an honour to do so. Major is a biopic based on our national hero Sandeep Unnikrishnan and actor Adivi Sesh has been travelling with his story for a long time, and he fits the bill completely. I am looking forward to seeing Adivi in the film.In the meanwhile, you are all set to unleash your new side with Maharshi on your fans. Tell us about what we can expect from you this time?Maharshi is a film very close to my heart and we all have worked very hard on it. It will be a landmark film in my slate.I work hard on all my films and give it more than 100 per cent each time. Our team of technicians strives to make it feel and look its best. We leave nothing to chance.I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow a discipline where my food and exercise are concerned. Positive thinking, positive living, nothing more than that.I would like to say that politics was never meant for me and I don't understand it either. And I stay far away from it. We have able and strong and competent leaders who are doing a fantastic job running our states and country. I would never want to change that! I love acting and simply love my job and this is what I'm best at! I wouldn't change it for anyone or anything.I would like to thank all my fans and well wishers who have shown me so much love and affection time and again and I am always grateful. I am who I am because of the support I get from my family and fans.