'Would've Been Better If I Had Died Instead of Puneeth': Veteran Actor Sarath Kumar

Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Kumar burst into tears on Tuesday at Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anna Santharpane and said that it should have been him instead of Sandalwood star.

On November 16, Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Anna Santharpane — the 11th-day program — was organised at the Bangalore Palace Grounds by the late actor’s family.

Hundreds of thousands of people from across the state travelled to attend the programme. Among the attendees were celebrities as well as top political dignitaries, including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraju Bommai and former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, to pay their respects to the late actor.

During the event, veteran Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, recalling his attachment with the actor, got emotional on the stage. Sarath Kumar played Puneet Rajkumar’s father in the 2017 film Raajakumara. The film was directed by Santosh Anandan and had grossed Rs 75 crore, becoming a huge hit in Sandalwood.

The veteran actor is again going to star in Puneet’s last film James. In this context, remembering his association with Power Star, Sarath burst into tears, saying that it would have been better if he had died instead of Puneeth.

Sarath expressed that the 100 days celebration of their film Raajakumara was held at Bangalore Palace Grounds and he did not have even dream that the tribute would take place on the same stage.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s actor brother Shivarajkumar, who was also present there, broke down when he heard Sarath’s words.

Kannada power star Puneet Rajkumar died of a heart attack on October 29. According to media reports, fans of power star were unable to accept the news of his sudden demise, and that led to the death of 21 people in Karnataka.

According to reports, it is being said that the recent event was organized on such a level that if 20 lakh people had attended Mahatma Gandhi’s funeral then almost 25 lakh people attended Puneet’s funeral altogether, which is enough to mark the craze of the late Kannada power star among people.

