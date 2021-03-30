Wrath of Man Trailer: Jason Statham, Guy Ritchie Collaboration is Action-intense

One of Hollywood’s renowned action movie actors, Jason Statham has reunited for the fourth time with director Guy Ritchie for the upcoming movie Wrath of Man. The trailer of the movie was released for the audiences on Tuesday.The movie is inspired by Nicolas Boukhrief’s 2004 French heist thriller Le Convoyeur. It has been written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinsonand Marn Davies. The film traces a mysterious and wild-eyed cash truck security guard, played by JStatham, known only as H, who surprises his co-workers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering about H’s true identity who wonder where he came from.

Soon after this incident, where Statham showed some impressive skills, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and consequential steps to avenge a crime committed against him years ago. The film also stars Scott Eastwood, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett andRaul Castillo. The trailer also shows a glimpse of singer Post Malone playing the role of a robber in the movie.

Produced by MGM and Miramax, and released by United Artists on May 7, 2021, the movie is the latest and fourth, collaboration between the English filmmaker and the action hero. Statham first worked with Ritchie on the filmmaker’s cult 1998 hit Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The director and actor then worked in films like Snatchand Revolver. The duo will next be seen collaborating on the espionage thriller Five Eyesthat also stars Aubrey Plaza, Bugzy Malone, Hugh Grant, Josh Hartnett and Cary Elwes.Fans are already hailing the Wrath of Man as a blockbuster hit. Commenting on the trailer posted on YouTube, one user wrote, “I'm not a huge Guy Ritchie fan but this film looks decent with Jason Statham involved."While another fan commented, “Can't wait for Wrath of Man with Jason Statham."