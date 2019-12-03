Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wrestler Sushil Kumar Demands Removal of Objectionable Scene in Commando 3

In 'Commando 3', there is a scene where a wrestler is portrayed as a child molester as he publicly lifts up the skirt of the minor. Vidyut Jammwal appears on screen to save her from the assault.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 3, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Wrestler Sushil Kumar Demands Removal of Objectionable Scene in Commando 3
Image: Sushil Kumar, Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram

Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar has spoken up about his opinion on actor Vidyut Jamwal’s latest release ‘Commando 3’. The film seems to have evidently hurt the sentiments of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award recipient.

In the film, there is a scene where a wrestler is portrayed as a child molester as he publicly lifts up the skirt of the minor. Just then, Jammwal appears on screen to save her from the assault. “I strongly condemn this scene as wrestlers are respectable people of the society with good moral standing," Kumar told ANI. "Filmmakers must apologize for portraying wrestlers in a bad light and must remove that particular scene from the movie," he added.

He even requested his fans and followers to speak up against this particular scene which is derogatory to wrestlers. "I strongly oppose the film and also urge everyone to oppose, as the film is portraying wrestlers in a bad way," said Kumar.

Kumar went on to blame the makers of the project for failing to do their proper research before attacking them. "The filmmakers haven't done research on how wrestlers conduct themselves. I demand the removal of the objectionable scene," he accused.

‘Commando 3’ released theatrically on November 29 and performed quite weak at the box office on its opening day.

