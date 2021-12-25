Write Full Name of Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son: What School Asked Its 6th Graders in Test

A private school in Madhya Pradesh asked its 6th-grade students to name Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son in the current affairs examination.

The incident occurred in Academic Heights Public School of Khandwa district. This did not go down well with the parents who have now registered a complaint with the education department and demanded action against the school management. Snapshots of the paper have emerged on social media.

“Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan," the school asked in the current affairs paper of Class 6. The question was asked, alongside four others-the first chess grandmaster in India, name the IAF pilot whose fighter plane crashed in Pakistan, the team that won IPL 2019 and the dictator of North Korea.

A private school in Khandwa asked the name of film actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son in the examination paper of class 6th. The DEO said a show cause notice will be issued to the school @ndtv @ndtvindia @GargiRawat @manishndtv pic.twitter.com/YkERwGYeMB— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday informed fans that she recovered from coronavirus. Kareena, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.

“I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs,” the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Kareena also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support.

“The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before,” the actor concluded her statement.

Kareena shares two children — Taimur and Jeh — with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

