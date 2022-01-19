'Write me Essay of 500 Words on...': Ekta Kapoor on Dating, Relationships

The latest Instagram post of TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor is going viral on social media. In the post that’s now going viral, Ekta went on to describe herself as a high maintenance queen and added that she was allowed to be what she wants to be.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor posted an Instagram story that read, “I am not dating now. If you guys are interested in me then write me an essay of 500 words on how you will not waste my time." Not just that, she further wrote, “I am allowed to be high maintenance because I am the one maintaining it." The speculations about her relationship started after both these posts went viral.

Ekta has also shared an Instagram reel of her get together with the girl gang. The post has received over 17,000 likes and her fans are loving it.

In search for the actress of her popular show Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 is one of the most awaited television shows, and Ekta recently announced on Instagram that the female lead for her show Naagin is not final yet. She even asked fans to suggest names for the leading lady of her supernatural show Naagin.

Ekta Kapoor became a mother through surrogacy in the year 2019. In the same year, Ekta uploaded a selfie with Tanveer Bookwala which went viral. This led to a buzz in the industry and people assumed that they were not just “friends".

