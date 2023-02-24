Dialogue writer Bhaskar Sakthi is a popular name in the Tamil entertainment industry. He has written dialogues for hits like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and Naan Mahaan Alla. His dialogues, known for being family-friendly have earned him much appreciation and accolades from the industry. After making a name for himself as a dialogue writer, Bhaskar Sakthi is now venturing into new territory by making his directorial debut with the film Vadakkan. The movie started filming with a puja ceremony on Thursday, February 23.

Vadakkan is bankrolled by Vediyappan, under the banner of Discovery Cinemas, and will be presented by Cinema Palace.

Vadakkan features an entirely new team of debut actors including Kunguma Raj as the male lead and Vairamala as the female lead. According to sources, the film will have sync sound or live sound recording. Rajesh Saseendran, who has earlier recorded live sound for Thalaikoothal, will also provide live sound for Vadakkan.

SJ Janani, a Carnatic musician, is going to compose the thematic score for the upcoming film while Ramesh Vaidya is composing the songs. The film is said to be based on the story of migrant workers. Theni Easwar and Nagooran will be handling the cinematography and editing of the film respectively.

On the professional front, Bhaskar Sakthi got recognition after writing dialogue for the 2006 family drama film Em Magan directed by Thirumurugan. The film stars Bharath, Gopika, and Nassar in the lead roles, while Vadivelu, Saranya Ponvannan, and Gajala appeared in supporting roles. Em Magan was a huge hit and was later remade in Kannada as Puthra. After this movie, Bhaskar wrote the dialogues of Vikram’s Rajapattai, Vishnu’s Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, and Karthi-starrer Naan Mahaan Alla.

In the year 2013, for the movie Pandiya Naadu, directed by Suseenthiran, Bhaskar Sakthi received huge appreciation from the critics. The revenge drama became highly successful at the box office, and the strong and intense dialogues are often credited to its success.

Later, he also wrote scripts for TV series. He is well known for TV soaps like Metti Oli and Kolangal series on Sun TV.

