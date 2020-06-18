MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Writer-Director Sachy, Known for Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Passes Away

Director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan

Director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan

'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy, 48, has passed away after suffering a cardiac attack. He had undergone a hip replacement surgery.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 11:19 PM IST
Share this:

Malayalam film writer and director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was receiving treatment at the critical care unit of a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala.

Sachy had undergone a hip replacement surgery and few hours post the operation, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to another hospital. He was being treated with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multi-disciplinary team was involved in his care.

Sachy was the helmer of Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The movie is soon going to be remade in Bollywood and the rights have already been acquired by John Abraham's banner JA Entertainment.

Read: John Abraham to Produce Hindi Remake of Malayalam Hit 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

Apart from Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Sachy's other notable works are Ramaleela and Anarkali.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story
Loading