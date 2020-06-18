Writer-Director Sachy, Known for Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Passes Away

Malayalam film writer and director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was receiving treatment at the critical care unit of a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala.

Sachy had undergone a hip replacement surgery and few hours post the operation, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to another hospital. He was being treated with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multi-disciplinary team was involved in his care.

Sachy was the helmer of Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The movie is soon going to be remade in Bollywood and the rights have already been acquired by John Abraham's banner JA Entertainment.

Apart from Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Sachy's other notable works are Ramaleela and Anarkali.

