Writer-Director Sachy Suffers Cardiac Arrest After Hip Replacement Surgery, in Critical Condition

Malayalam film writer and director Sachy aka KR Sachidanandan suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday and is currently receiving treatment at the critical care unit of a private hospital in Thrissur, Kerala.

Sachy had undergone a hip replacement surgery and few hours post the operation, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was shifted to another hospital. He is currently being treated with mechanical ventilation and other supportive measures. A multi-disciplinary team is involved in his care and an update on his recovery can only be shared after 48-72 hours.

"His condition is critical. He was brought to the hospital after having a cardiac arrest and that has cut off blood supply to his brain. His brain has suffered some damage as a result,” hospital sources have said about Sachy's condition as per a report.

Sachy is the helmer of Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The movie is soon going to be remade in Bollywood and the rights have already been acquired by John Abraham's banner JA Entertainment.

Apart from Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Sachy's other notable works are Ramaleela and Anarkali.

