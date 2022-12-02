Writer NS Madhavan Thanks Kerala Film Chamber For Denying Usage of Higuita Film Title

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce has denied permission to the makers of Higuita on the usage of the film’s title. This order was issued after writer and political commentator NS Madhavan alleged that the makers had taken the title of the film, based on his popular short story of the same name. The executive committee of the chamber acted after the writer submitted an official complaint stating that the makers have not taken his consent to use the title for the film. After the decision came, NS Madhavan reacted to the decision and expressed that he is grateful to the film chamber for ruling in his favour. He also wished the film’s director Hemanth G Nair the success of his upcoming project.

“I have been informed that the name Higuita will not be used for the movie. I am grateful to the Kerala Film Chamber for facilitating this. Thanks for all the support. I wish young director Hemanth Nair and his film all success. May people flock to see Suraj-Dhyaan movie,” he tweeted on Friday.

I have been informed that that the name Higuita will not be used for the movie. I am grateful to Kerala Film Chamber for facilitating this. Thanks for all the support. I wish young director Hemanth Nair and his film all success. May people flock to see Suraj-Dhyaan movie. 🙏— N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) December 2, 2022

President of Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce G Suresh Kumar has said that they would not be able to give the clearance for the title. “The people behind the movie should have consulted the writer before finalising the title,” he added.

The film chamber provides the title and publicity clearance certificates before a film is submitted for certification by CBFC.

This Hemanth directorial is a political thriller in which Suraj Venjaramoodu is featuring in the lead role, along with Dhyan Sreenivasan. It has been produced by Bobby Taryan and Sajith Amma, under the banner of Second Half Productions in association with Mangos N Coconut. Apart from Suraj and Dhyan, the film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Vineeth Kumar and Mamukkoya in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest Movies News here