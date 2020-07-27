Writer Shagufta Rafique Defends Mahesh Bhatt Against Kangana Ranaut's Claims That He Threw a Shoe At Her

Writer Shagufta Rafique, who has written two of Kangana Ranaut's films, Woh Lamhe and Raaz: The Mystery Continues, refuted the actress' claims that Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe and raised his hand at her. Shagufta, who has worked with Mahesh Bhatt's company for 13 years, questioned why Kangana continued to work with him if she had a problem with the filmmaker.

Talking to Times of India, the writer said that even though the Sadak director yelled at Kangana he didn't do anything else. She further said that there were reasons for why he did so.

Further elaborating on the topic, Shagufta said, "He did raise his voice at her at the Woh Lamhe trial when she came late for the show. There were some shooting issues and that she had turned down a film which of course is her right, But she is going back to the past and adding something that never happened at all. The entire unit was present for the trial show, including Mohit Suri, Mukesh Bhatt and rest of the Star cast. I was a witness that yes he did yell at her too much but it's just not in his nature to do something that he is being accused of," she said.

Shagufta also said that Mahesh Bhatt has launched the careers of many writers, actors and musicians who had no Bollywood connections. She gave her own example and said that she used to work as a bar singer when he gave her big break and changed her life. She further questioned why Kangana chose to keep working with Vishesh films for Raaz: The Mystery Continues.