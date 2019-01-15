English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Writers, Activists Hold Protest in Pakistan Against Ban on Nandita Das' Manto
Writers, activists and journalists in Pakistan on Monday held a nationwide protest against a ban on Indian filmmaker Nandita Das' 'Manto'.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is terrific as Saadat Hasan Manto.
Loading...
Mumbai: Writers, activists and journalists in Pakistan on Monday held a nationwide protest against a ban on Indian filmmaker Nandita Das' Manto, based on the life of the late Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto, in the hope the movie will see the light of the day in their country. The filmmaker is grateful.
"Beyond borders, the fight for freedom of expression is the same. Thanks to all those in Pakistan who are working to free 'Manto'. Thanks to everyone who has taken to the streets to protest against the ban on 'Manto' in Pakistan. I am there with you in spirit, and so is the entire 'Manto' team," Nandita tweeted.
"Amazing to see people out on the streets to protest. Salima Hashmi, artist and daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and others! Respect and gratitude," she added.
Saeed Ahmed, a journalist and playwright, a key consultant for Manto, had initially started an online petition on change.org, urging the Imran Khan government to allow the film's release. In collaboration with the Manto Memorial Society, the peaceful protests were held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan.
Nandita had on January 11 expressed her gratitude to Ahmed.
"I am overwhelmed by the spontaneous support it has garnered from so many around the world. It is very moving to see that so many writers, artists, activists, concerned citizens have taken it upon themselves to fight the battle to screen 'Manto' in Pakistan. My team and I can take zero credit for this. I hope the needle will move and Geo TV - Har Pal Geo, the distributor, will also join the efforts," she added.
In December 2018, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had extended help to Nandita.
In a message to her via Twitter, Chaudhry had said: "I am trying to pursue importers to bring this movie to Pak(istan). I hope someone will definitely take risk of showing a less commercial film to the viewers."
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had brought the character of Manto to life in the movie, which follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the writer and those of India and Pakistan which Manto inhabited and chronicled.
Danyal Gilani, Chairman, Pakistan's Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), had earlier told IANS that Manto wasn't cleared by the Board as the members found it in violation of the censorship code.
"Beyond borders, the fight for freedom of expression is the same. Thanks to all those in Pakistan who are working to free 'Manto'. Thanks to everyone who has taken to the streets to protest against the ban on 'Manto' in Pakistan. I am there with you in spirit, and so is the entire 'Manto' team," Nandita tweeted.
"Amazing to see people out on the streets to protest. Salima Hashmi, artist and daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and others! Respect and gratitude," she added.
Saeed Ahmed, a journalist and playwright, a key consultant for Manto, had initially started an online petition on change.org, urging the Imran Khan government to allow the film's release. In collaboration with the Manto Memorial Society, the peaceful protests were held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Multan.
Nandita had on January 11 expressed her gratitude to Ahmed.
"I am overwhelmed by the spontaneous support it has garnered from so many around the world. It is very moving to see that so many writers, artists, activists, concerned citizens have taken it upon themselves to fight the battle to screen 'Manto' in Pakistan. My team and I can take zero credit for this. I hope the needle will move and Geo TV - Har Pal Geo, the distributor, will also join the efforts," she added.
In December 2018, Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had extended help to Nandita.
In a message to her via Twitter, Chaudhry had said: "I am trying to pursue importers to bring this movie to Pak(istan). I hope someone will definitely take risk of showing a less commercial film to the viewers."
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had brought the character of Manto to life in the movie, which follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the writer and those of India and Pakistan which Manto inhabited and chronicled.
Danyal Gilani, Chairman, Pakistan's Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), had earlier told IANS that Manto wasn't cleared by the Board as the members found it in violation of the censorship code.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Answers if He Ever Had Thoughts of Losing Deepika Padukone
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Jan Koum is Selling 10 of His Porsches: Which One is Your Favorite?
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Confirmed, Stable Vikendi Map, Night Mode, Zombies And New Weapons
- Is David Beckham Going to Turn Vegan After Eating Delicious Vegan Seoul Burger?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results