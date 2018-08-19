Not That Milkha: Farhan Akhtar, Twitter School Mamata Govt Over Wrong Photo in Textbook
Farhan had portrayed the iconic track athlete in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's critically-lauded film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and the textbook used a picture of the actor, in character, from the film.
The "glaring error" as Farhan later called it (and rightly so), was first spotted by a Twitter user, who goes by the handle of Lyfe Ghosh. The user uploaded an image of the mislabeled picture and textbook and wrote: "image of @FarOutAkhtar is portrayed as milkha singh in west bengal text book. not at all shocked. its became regular incident here" (sic).
image of @FarOutAkhtar is portrayed as milkha singh in west bengal text book. not at all shocked. its became regular incident here @ShefVaidya @ShankhNaad pic.twitter.com/xWfIqtgTWf— Lyfe Ghosh (@Lyfeghosh) August 18, 2018
The actor and filmmaker was quick to react to the post and Tweeted the following from his own account: "To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?" He also tagged senior state MP and former quiz master Derek O' Brien in the same post.
To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018
O' Brien responded immediately, promising to look into the matter at once, for which Farhan thanked him, saying he had tagged the MP because of his strong committment to education.
On it. Thanks for the feedback.— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) August 19, 2018
Appreciate your response. Tagged you since you take education very seriously.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018
Meanwhile. people on the internet were both amused and infuriated by the mistake and were quick to let their feelings be known.
Really @theskindoctor13 @Being_Humor @Atheist_Krishna @iAnkurSingh— Rudra (@NeerGopal) August 19, 2018
Next Time Allaudin Khilji as Ranveer and Akbar as Hritik maybe
What will happen if the state board textbooks do such mistakes...🙄— Pranaysakore9496 (@Pranaysakore1) August 19, 2018
@PrakashJavdekar what’s happening to our education system ...— KishanChawhan™ (@13jancapri) August 19, 2018
This is comedy. Dark comedy. Satirical dark comedy. At first I laughed so hard.. Then I gave it some serious thought.. And then I laughed harder https://t.co/LA4TAZpRL3— sanket porwal (@sanketporwal) August 19, 2018
Horrendous mistake. I demand strong action against the person who was in-charge of the text book.— Santanu Ghosh (@urs_shaan) August 19, 2018
