Not That Milkha: Farhan Akhtar, Twitter School Mamata Govt Over Wrong Photo in Textbook

Somebody in the West Bengal ministry of education and or school textbook publishers' is in trouble. A textbook in the state has used a picture of Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singhs'. Farhan had portrayed the iconic track athlete in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's critically-lauded film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and the textbook used a picture of the actor, in character, from the film.The "glaring error" as Farhan later called it (and rightly so), was first spotted by a Twitter user, who goes by the handle of Lyfe Ghosh. The user uploaded an image of the mislabeled picture and textbook and wrote: "image of @FarOutAkhtar is portrayed as milkha singh in west bengal text book. not at all shocked. its became regular incident here" (sic).The actor and filmmaker was quick to react to the post and Tweeted the following from his own account: "To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book?" He also tagged senior state MP and former quiz master Derek O' Brien in the same post.O' Brien responded immediately, promising to look into the matter at once, for which Farhan thanked him, saying he had tagged the MP because of his strong committment to education.Meanwhile. people on the internet were both amused and infuriated by the mistake and were quick to let their feelings be known.