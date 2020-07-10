MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Wrong News': Manoj Bajpayee Denies Signing Any Film Based on Vikas Dubey's Encounter

Vikas Dubey and Manoj Bajpayee

Vikas Dubey and Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee has called the news of him doing a film based on the encounter of Vikas Dubey 'wrong'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Soon after UP gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter, social media has been inundated with users imagining it as a Bollywood movie. Producer Sandiip Kapur has suggested that a film with Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of the gangster should be made.

"What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas," Kapur tweeted.

Later, Manoj Bajpayee denied that he is doing any such film. He called it 'wrong news.'

Kapur is the producer of Bhonsle, a film starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, which released on an OTT platform recently.

Vikas Dubey, wanted for the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur, was gunned down in an encounter after he reportedly tried to flee when a car in the Special Task Force (STF) convoy taking him from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh's Shivli overturned in Kanpur.

The history-sheeter, accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his Bikru village home, was arrested outside Mahakal temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt.

