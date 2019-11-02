Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Wrong to Pan Taapsee, Bhumi for Playing Old Women, says Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher, who was 28 when he played a 65-year-old in Saaransh, says he does not agree with Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan's view and expressed disappointment on the backlash Taapsee and Bhumi received.

IANS

Updated:November 2, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Wrong to Pan Taapsee, Bhumi for Playing Old Women, says Anupam Kher
Image: Facebook/Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was just 28 when he played a 65-year-old man in his debut film Saaransh in 1984. Seeing people criticize actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar for taking on characters of older women in the new release, Saand Ki Aankh, Anupam has expressed his disappointment.

"Such criticism is wrong. I don't find any logic in it. It's an actor's job to challenge oneself and do something beyond the comfort zone, and make it interesting. I was in my 20s when I portrayed a 65-year-old man in my first film. People appreciated my performance. So why not now? Why are these talented actresses being criticized? I have not seen Saand Ki Aankh but I am proud of the girls that they have essayed the roles of older women. Acting ka matlab yahi hota hai ki kisi bhi role ko bakhoobi nibhaye," Anupam told IANS.

While lending support to Taapsee and Bhumi, Anupam shared that he does not agree with Neena Gupta and Soni Razdan's views on the controversy.

Neena had taken a dig at the makers while tweeting, "Yes I was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamse kam humse kara lo bhai." Even Soni Razdan had felt that the makers of Saand ki Aankh should have approached senior actors for the roles.

"Soni and Neena are my good friends. I have worked with them in so many films and plays, but I have the liberty of telling them that they are wrong to think like that. Ye kya baat hui ki buddhe ka role tha toh senior actor ko karna chayie tha. It does not make sense. Now, people will say Eddie Murphy should not have played the role of a fat man in the 'The Nutty Professor'...," he said.

As for Anupam's work projects, he is waiting for the release of his forthcoming film Hotel Mumbai, which recounts the 26/11 terror attack at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 2008.

Also, this year he came up with his autobiography titled 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly'.



