WWE Fan Ranveer Singh Shows His Excitement for Royal Rumble Main Event

Royal Rumble is one of the longest running and thrilling main events in WWE history. The 2021 edition went live on Monday morning and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is a self-confessed wrestling fan, took to social media to express his excitement about the same.

Ranveer posted a Royal Rumble art in anticipation of the Royal Rumble 2021. He even wrote over it, "If you know you know." He also tagged former wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena in his post.

The main event at the Royal Rumble sees over 30 men battling it out in the ring at the same time to win the over-the-top-rope match. The winner goes to WrestleMania to headline the main event. Meanwhile, in the women's Royal Rumble event, Bianca Belair emerged as the winner. She eliminated Rhea Ripley and will go to WrestleMania to battle it out for the women's championship. Entering at No 3 she won her first Royal Rumble after surviving a record time.

On the work front, Ranveer is shooting for director Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. The movie is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

Ranveer's cricket film '83 is anticipated to release soon with the Centre allowing the theatres to function at 100 per cent occupancy since first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.