John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

WWE legend John Cena took to Instagram to pay tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The wrestler has shared a monochrome image of the Kai Po Che actor. In the picture, one can see Sushant striking an intense pose.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s fans have also expressed their grief in the comments section. Most people have written, “RIP”, “Rest In Peace Sushant” or have dropped in heartbreak emojis.

After the news of his death broke, many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their grief.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to micro blogging site Twitter to share a selfie with the Raabta actor. He wrote, “He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!” (sic).

Other actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sold, among many others too expressed grief on the actor's untimely demise.

Sushant’s alleged suicide came as a shock to his friends and fans alike. According to various reports, the Kedarnath actor was suffering from depression for the last six months.

While it is being reported that the 34 years old actor died of suicide, police are investigating the case. No suicide note has been found so far.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

