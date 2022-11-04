WWE Sensation John Cena Looks Smaller, Leaner in Recent Photo

Internationally renowned wrestler and actor John Cena has been a sensational figure for most 90s kids. From watching him take on rivals Randy Orton and CM Punk to exchanging WWE trump cards with his photo printed on them, we have always been mesmerised by the charismatic wrestler. And it goes without saying that he was one of the most muscular wrestlers out there. At his prime, he weighed 114 kilos of pure muscle mass and was known for his size. He even inspired many bodybuilders to acquire a physique like his.

However, since 2016, John Cena’s blossoming Hollywood career has led to him being seen less in the ring and he has taken up a part-time role in WWE. And fans have noticed a change in him ever since he became a part-timer. He has been getting leaner and losing the bulk of muscle he had in his prime. A recent photo posted by Cena himself on his Twitter account reiterates this fact.

The WWE star shared a photo of him with a fan dressed in one of his iconic attires, joking that he’d “just met John Cena”.

WTF just met John Cena! pic.twitter.com/jaEfbXV0R9 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 31, 2022

It is evident that Cena looks way smaller than in his early days of wrestling and fans were quick to point that out. Well, since he has transitioned into acting, maybe the leaner look was necessary. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time and also one of the biggest action stars, had to shed much of his bulk before transitioning into acting.

Cena looked jacked in his recent DC series Peacemaker, a role he reprised from last year’s DC film The Suicide Squad. But even still, his physique in the movie and the series was nowhere as close to what we were used to seeing while he was active in the ring.

