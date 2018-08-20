WWE Star Braun Strowman Features in Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum, Watch video

#DumdaarWeekend is getting more dumdaar! Look who’s coming on #DusKaDum, the one and only @BraunStrowman! Can’t wait to show you all the fun we had with @SonakshiSinha and @DianaPenty. Tune in tonight at 9:30 PM @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/eR5vVJNMGs — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 19, 2018

Salman Khan is breaking all barriers to make Dus Ka Dum a chart-buster on Indian Television. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kamal Hassan, the actor has managed to call the most popular names in the industry. And now he has got WWE champion Braun Strowman to the sets of Dus Ka Dum. Yes, in the popular game show, the wrestler will amaze the audience as he flexes his muscles with Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty, who were there to promote their film Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi.Ahead of the premier, the Bharat actor took to Twitter to share a video with his fans he wrote, "#DumdaarWeekend is getting more dumdaar! Look who’s coming on #DusKaDum, the one and only @BraunStrowman! Can’t wait to show you all the fun we had with @SonakshiSinha and @DianaPenty. Tune in tonight at 9:30 PM @SonyTV".In the video, Strowman comes on the stage in Indian attire, then rips it apart as fans cheer him on. Later he took a pan in his hand and twisted it up like a plastic toy saying, "You can see what I can do to metals. Imagine what I can do to the human body." Going by the post shared by Salman, it was evident that the three Bollywood actors are both amazed and excited to meet the wrestling champion. Clearly the wrestler amazed everybody with his physique and strength.It was last month that Varun Dhawan had a fan moment when he met the WWE superstar. Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote, " @adamscherr99 the monster and me get into a flexing contest. Great guy had a lot of fun meeting him thank u @wwe for setting it up".On the work front Salman is busy shooting for Bharat with Katrina Kaif while Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty are on their toes to promote Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, which is all set to release on august 24th.