WWE Superstar John Cena is in Talks to Star in Suicide Squad Sequel

According to a report in Variety, John Cena has been approached to star in the sequel to 2016 film 'Suicide Squad.'

Updated:April 18, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
WWE Superstar John Cena is in Talks to Star in Suicide Squad Sequel
John Cena. (Image: Twitter)
After Idris Elba was reportedly approached to feature in Sucide Squad sequel, latest news from the upcoming film is that WWE superstar John Cena is also being discussed about as a potential cast for the film, which is being written-directed by James Gunn. As per a report in Variety, the actor is in talks to star in the Warner Bros. film that also mark his debut in a comic book role.

The only confirmed cast of the upcoming film is that of Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney, who will reprise their role as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang respectively from the 2016 action film. Recently, Robbie shared a post on her Instagram account, claiming that she has wrapped up shoot for her standalone film on Harley Quinn, titled Birds of Prey. See Robbie's post here:

View this post on Instagram

That’s A Wrap! 💋

A post shared by @ margotrobbie on



Previous reports stated that Elba met with Gunn and talks have begun with the Warner Bros Pictures. Elba was initially reported to be cast as Will Smith's Deadshot replacement in the film. However, in the latest report by Variety, it is being stated that Elba will play a different character. The details to what Elba and Cena will portray in the sequel is unclear at the moment.

Suicide Squad follows the story of imprisoned super villains who save the world from a powerful threats in exchange for reduced sentences. The first part released in 2016 and opened to negative reviews but a good box office collection.

Suicide Squad also won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards, making it the first film in the DC Extended Universe to win the coveted award.

