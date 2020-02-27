WWE Superstar John Cena Wants to Meet BTS, Here's Why

Looks like there is quite a lot of mutual admiration between John Cena popular K-pop band BTS. In a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the South Korean band revealed how they were huge fans of the renowned American wrestler.

During the episode, BTS' members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook said that they have been huge fans of WWE and have been watching the same for years. Further, they also did an acapella version of the noted wrestler’s theme song.

Reacting to the band’s remarks, the John Cena took to micro-blogging site Twitter to state, “Pardon my language but HOLY SH*T!!! @jimmyfallon as if I couldn’t love you any more!! @bts_bighit @BTS_twt are huge @WWE fans!! Hope one day we can meet!! You’re amazing Jimmy Fallon! @FallonTonight #BTSArmy”

John Cena also shared the YouTube link of the episode in the same tweet. He has also been quite a fan of the BTS band as revealed by him in an interview in March 2018.

With something like this happening it is not possible for the Twitterati to not react.

A user said, “there we go cena! i hope you guys meet!^^ you have to now!!” Another wrote, “The day this happens the ground will shake!! I already sense the intense excitement just from you talking about it. I am surprised noone has tried to make it happen yet so @jimmyfallon @JKCorden WHO WILL MAKE IT HAPPEN?? #iHeartAwards #BestFanArmy #BTSArmy @BTS_twt”

Other reactions included:

