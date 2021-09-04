Sidharth Shukla Death: WWE Wrestler and Hollywood Actor John Cena Pays Tribute; Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Appreciate Gesture

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla‘s death has left an unreplaceable void in the industry and in the hearts of his fan, and the condolences are still pouring in. Many celebrities from the entertainment industry took to social media to express their grief and now popular WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena has paid tribute to the late actor. He took to social media to share a monochromatic picture of Sidharth. He did not caption the photo but fans have filled the comment section with praises for Cena for remembering Sidharth. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, too, appreciated the gesture by pressing the like button on his post.

Take a look:

Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz penned an emotional note for him recently. He shared a throwback photo of Sidharth and remembered him as “my sher (lion)." Shehbaz first met Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, where the former had come to meet Shehnaaz during the family week.

Sidharth breathed his last on Thursday, September 2 in Mumbai. He was taken to Cooper Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The cause of his death is said to be a heart attack. The post-mortem has been done and it has been confirmed that there were no external injuries on his body. The late actor is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.

