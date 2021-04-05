Wyatt Russell Reveals if John Walker Will Be a Part of Future MCU Projects

Actor Wyatt Russell, who currently stars in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as John Walker or new Captain America, revealed if he is going to appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. According to Marvel Comics, John Walker takes the mantle of Captain America but later takes the identity of US Agent.

Talking to ET, Wyatt said, “I don’t know. That’s something that Marvel — you’re not involved at all. That’s just something that, later on, becomes apparent or it doesn’t. And it has a lot to do with what fans think, I think, and how they feel about you, where they want to see things go, and that’s so far out of my control that I just try to do a good job and hopefully this one is good it’s good enough for them to make more. But it’s above my paygrade.”

The show, which stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan takes place after Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, goes back in time to live his life with SHIELD founder Peggy Carter. He also gives his vibranium shield to Sam Wilson. In episode 1 of the new show, we see Sam donating the shield to a museum and the US government then appointing John Walker as the new Captain America, much to the disappointment of Sam and Bucky Barnes. John Walker is also shown to be more hot-headed and authoritarian than Steve.

Since John Walker’s character appeared on the show, MCU fans have voiced their annoyance, with #NotMyCap trending on Twitter. While the hate has been directed towards the characters, many trolls have also targeted Wyatt.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also stars Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl in pivotal roles.