X-Men Actor Shawn Ashmore Joins The Boys Season 2

Actor Shawn Ashmore is set to join the satire superhero series, The Boys. The X-Men fame actor will be seen in the role of Lamplighter in the upcoming second season of the web show.

"We were thrilled that Shawn -- who is, let's be honest, an OG superhero -- wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We're grateful to have him join our bloody little family," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke on roping in Ashmore.

You didn’t think I was done with the Super Hero game did ya?! Meet LAMPLIGHTER! Former member of the 7 and a man with secrets to tell! I couldn’t be more excited to be apart of season two of “THE BOYS” which begins airing Friday sept 4Th! @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @therealKripke pic.twitter.com/hbjEaWJPtR — Shawn R Ashmore (@ShawnRAshmore) August 10, 2020

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

The second season of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday, culminating in a season finale on October 9.

This season, The Boys will also have an after-show titled Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys hosted by Aisha Tyler that will debut on August 28 with a look back at season one. September 4th onwards, the after-show will continue to dive into each episode of the latest season, as it rolls out through the October 9 season finale.