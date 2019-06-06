X Men Dark Phoenix Star Sophie Turner Would Love to Do a Bollywood Film

Sophie Turner, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film X Men: Dark Phoenix, says she’d love to star in a Bollywood film sometime.

Sophie says she’s seen quite a few clips of her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood films and loves their song-and-dance vibe. When asked if she’d like to do a Bollywood film anytime soon, she told Pinkvilla, "Totally. I would love to. I love kinda seeing the big spectacles Bollywood movies are, just the way they create these beautiful sets. I would love to be a part of it and do a bit of singing and dancing."

Notably, in March, Priyanka had shared a video of her, Nick Jonas, Sophie and Joe Jonas grooving to Tareefan, the super-hit song from Kareena Kapoor’s 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. The video currently has over 13.6 million likes.

On the much-talked-about ending of X Men: Dark Phoenix, in which she plays the protagonist Jean Grey, Sophie said, "It is a wonderful climax. It is a combination of all the past X-Men series. If this is really the end, then it is a perfect round off because it is the ultimate test for the X-Men but there are always other avenues to explore with this."

