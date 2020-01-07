Take the pledge to vote

X-Men Spinoff Not Shelved, Second Trailer of New Mutants Out

The film follows five young mutants as they are discovering their powers while being held against their will in a secret facility.

Trending Desk

January 7, 2020
X-Men Spinoff Not Shelved, Second Trailer of New Mutants Out
The new trailer for the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants was finally released on Monday, over two years after the first trailer was out. The Josh Boone movie is a horror-take on the misfit superhero series and the movie’s journey to the theatres has had its share of scares too.

Originally scheduled for an April, 2018 release, Fox pushed it back to February, 2019 to avoid clashing with Ryan Reynolds-starrer Deadpool 2. It was then pushed to August, 2019 to avoid competition with X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

After Disney completed its Fox acquisition in March last year, it pushed the release date of The New Mutants for a last time to April 3, 2020. Eyeing this date, the studio dropped the second trailer, which features big names, such as Maisie Williams (of Game of Thrones fame) and Charlie Heaton (of Stranger Things fame).

The trailer opens by introducing teenager Dani (Blu Hunt), whose future alter ego is known as Mirage. After an incident, she wakes up handcuffed to a hospital bed and is told that she is a mutant.

At the secret facility, she meets four other teenagers: Rahne (Williams) aka Wolfsbane; Sam (Heaton) aka Cannonball; Roberto (Henry Zaga) aka Sunspot; and Illyana (Anya Taylor-Joy) aka Magik. The movie was first planned in 2015 with the production starting in 2016.

According to a report in Variety, the film follows five young mutants as they are discovering their powers while being held against their will in a secret facility. The film follows their adventures as they try to escape from the secret facility.

