Xavier Dolan To Write And Direct 'The Night Logan Wakes Up' Series

Los Angeles: Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan will be making his small screen debut with upcoming series “The Night Logan Wakes Up”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the five episode series hails from Studiocanal, Canal+ and Quebecor Content.

Dolan, known for movies such as “Mommy”, “It’s Only the End of the World” and “Matthias & Maxime”, will both write and direct the series. The filmmaker will also produce the project alongside Nanoby’s Nancy Grant and Jasmyrh Lemoine.

“The Night Logan Wakes Up” is an adaptation of the popular stage play,”La nuit ou Laurier Gaudreault s’est reveille”from playwright Michel Marc Bouchard. The series, which mixes horror, humour and drama, takes place in the early 1990s and follows Mimi and her brother Jules, who are best friends with Logan. The boys’ inseparable friendship is torn apart when Logan rapes Mimi, shattering their families. Three decades later, Mimi travels home on her mother’s death, only to see secrets and spite buried deep in the past resurface amid a series of dramatic twists and turns.

Original cast members from the play, including Julie Le Breton, Magalie Lepine-Blondeau, Eric Bruneau and Patrick Hivon, will feature in the show along with Dolan and Julianne Cote. The limited series, which will start shooting in March 2021, will air as a Quebecor Content and Canal+ original in 2022.