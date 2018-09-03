GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

xXx Sequel: Deepika Padukone Will Again be Part of Vin Diesel's Action Franchise, Confirms Director

Director Caruso has finally confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be a part of Vin Diesel's 'xXx' sequel.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
xXx Sequel: Deepika Padukone Will Again be Part of Vin Diesel's Action Franchise, Confirms Director
Image: Youtube/ A still from XXX: Return of Xander Cage.
Loading...
Ever since Deepika made her debut in Hollywood opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, fans are waiting to see her in international projects again. Constantly director DJ Caruso is being quizzed about whether the Indian actress will be a part of its sequel. And now Caruso has finally confirmed that Deepika will indeed be a part of xXx's sequel.

A fan mentioned Caruso on Twitter asking, "What about @deepikapadukone . will she be the part of the film?" To this, he replied "Yes", confirming the news.




Earlier another user asked about Deepika's schedule. He wrote, "dear sir Any update on @deepikapadukone shooting schedule for xxx4??" Answering his query the director tweeted, "Working it out now script being scheduled."




The director's confirmation is sure to make Deepika's fans elated. Meanwhile, the Padmaavat star making headlines for quite some time now for her impending wedding with beau Ranveer Singh, as rumour has it that the duo is prepping for their nuptials, which is set for late November.

Deepika last seen in Padmaavat hasn't announced her next project yet. while Ranveer Singh has some big projects like Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar's epic film Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

'xXx' is an action film series by Rich Wilkes staring Vin Diesel and Ice Cube. There have been three instalments in the series namely-- xXx (2002), xXx: State of the Union (2005) and xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), and a short film, The Final Chapter: The Death of Xander Cage. And now the fourth instalment in also under talks.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...