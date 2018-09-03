xXx Sequel: Deepika Padukone Will Again be Part of Vin Diesel's Action Franchise, Confirms Director

Working it out now script being scheduled — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) August 29, 2018

Ever since Deepika made her debut in Hollywood opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, fans are waiting to see her in international projects again. Constantly director DJ Caruso is being quizzed about whether the Indian actress will be a part of its sequel. And now Caruso has finally confirmed that Deepika will indeed be a part of xXx's sequel.A fan mentioned Caruso on Twitter asking, "What about @deepikapadukone . will she be the part of the film?" To this, he replied "Yes", confirming the news.Earlier another user asked about Deepika's schedule. He wrote, "dear sir Any update on @deepikapadukone shooting schedule for xxx4??" Answering his query the director tweeted, "Working it out now script being scheduled."The director's confirmation is sure to make Deepika's fans elated. Meanwhile, the Padmaavat star making headlines for quite some time now for her impending wedding with beau Ranveer Singh, as rumour has it that the duo is prepping for their nuptials, which is set for late November.Deepika last seen in Padmaavat hasn't announced her next project yet. while Ranveer Singh has some big projects like Simmba with debutante Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar's epic film Takht with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.'xXx' is an action film series by Rich Wilkes staring Vin Diesel and Ice Cube. There have been three instalments in the series namely-- xXx (2002), xXx: State of the Union (2005) and xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), and a short film, The Final Chapter: The Death of Xander Cage. And now the fourth instalment in also under talks.