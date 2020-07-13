Yaara Trailer: Four Friends Get Into The Action Mode For One Last Time

The trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia's new film Yaara has been released, and it has a gang of four taking control of teh crime scene in the year 1975. The four gangsters are played by Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Kenny Basumatary. Shruti Haasan is lso playing a lead role in the film.

"Yaara is a unique passionate story spanned across years, and has the right amount of intensity. I am the only woman in the narrative of four boys and my character plays a pivotal part in the plot twist. I had a great time working on this project, especially with our director Tigmanshu Dhulia sir. It is a special story that needs to be told," Shruti told IANS.

The trailer gives a glimpse of friendship between four notorious criminals. The film is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30. "It's a story of friendship that we all experience in our lives. This Friendship Day, you will relate to one of the four characters in 'Yaara' because the Chokdi gang will take us through a journey that we all can relate to," said Vidyut.

For Kenny, it is an exciting project. "The trailer is out, and I hope the audience show us the same love they have given so far," he said.

The film will be released on ZEE5 on July 30.