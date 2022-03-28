Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka Actors Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Galrani Get Engaged

Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani made their relationship public after the couple got engaged on March 24. The couple on Saturday shared adorable photos from the event. In a joint statement, the two declared it a special day, saying, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We met a couple of years ago and it’s now official. This was a very special day for us."

The couple announced to their fans that they got engaged in front of their family members. “Seeking all your love & blessings as we embark on this new journey together," they wrote at the end of their post. As soon as they posted the photos, their friends congratulated them in the comments section.

Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Many blessings," while Adah Sharma congratulated the couple. “Wowwww, after a long wait, the news is finally official."

“I’m happy for you both," wrote a fan, while another added, “Congratulations on your new beginning in life." Aadhi and Nikki appeared together in the 2015 film Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka and the 2017 film Maragadha Naanayam.

Aadhi made his debut with O V Chitram in 2006. He later appeared in several popular films, including Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Nani’s Ninnu Kori, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s U-Turn, to name a few. Clap, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV, received a positive response from the audience. He is now looking forward to the release of The Warrior, in which he will co-star with Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty.

