1-min read

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Play Young Morpheus in Matrix 4?

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing young Morpheus in the upcoming The Matrix 4, which stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith in important roles.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Play Young Morpheus in Matrix 4?
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing young Morpheus in the upcoming The Matrix 4, which stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith in important roles.

Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been reportedly cast to play a young Morpheus in the upcoming untitled The Matrix 4.

According to website The Illuminerdi, the Aquaman and Watchmen star will essay the iconic role, originally played by Laurence Fishburne, in the next chapter of the famous sci-fi series.

In the original trilogy, Morpheus is the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar who pulls back the proverbial curtain for Neo (played by Keanu Reeves).

It is yet to be known whether or not Fishburne will come back in the new movie. Abdul-Mateen was cast as one of the leads in The Matrix 4 in October and the rumour mills were abuzz if the actor would play a young Morpheus.

The plot details of the film are currently unknown. Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, will write and helm the new project.

Besides Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles as Trinity and Niobe. It also stars Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell have co-written the script with Lana Wachowski.

Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will back the movie.

